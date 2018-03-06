Courtesy
Edited by Michael Chwasky
The new wedges released for 2018 are so good that you'll look forward to missing greens. Options reign supreme, with enough loft, bounce and grind combinations to make your head spin (to say nothing about the ball). The tech boom has finally hit the low end of your set. Simply put, your old wedges can't compete.
As you read through these reviews and consider your options, make an honest assessment of your game. Whichever route you choose, consult with a fitter who represents the manufacturer you've selected or with a top-notch custom outfit like True Spec Golf, who helped us with this project. It'll take a little more time and money, but it's the only way to ensure you're getting optimum performance from your gear.
