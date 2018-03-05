Winner's Bag: Phil Mickelson's Callaway gear at the WGC-Mexico

Five -time major champ Phil Mickelson grabbed his 43rd career PGA Tour victory with a playoff win over Justin Thomas at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

It was the 47-year-old's first win since the '13 Open Championship and first WGC win since '09. For his trouble Phil also took home the winner's check worth $1,700,000.

Here's a full list of the Callaway gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (9°) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft

Fairway Wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero (13.5°) with Mitsubishi Fubuki J shaft

Phil Mickelson during the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship. Getty Images

Hybrid: Callaway Rogue (19°) with KBS hybrid shaft

Irons: Callaway Epic Pro (4), Callaway X Forged 18 (5-PW), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy PM Grind (56°, 60°, 64°), with KBS Tour V 125 shafts

Putter: Odyssey Versa #9

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

