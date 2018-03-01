ClubTest 2018: Ping Glide 2.0 Stealth wedge review

PRICE: $140

SPECS: 46° to 60° with multiple bounce and sole grinds (TS, SS, ES, WS; SS shown). Ping AWT 2.0 steel and CFS 70 graphite shafts come standard; multiple no-charge upgrades are available.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets players of all skill levels and swing types looking for accurate fitting and lots of versatility.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Soft carbon-steel construction for enhanced feel, and precision-milled faces and grooves for improved control; four grinds are designed to fit specific swing types and turf conditions; a precision half-groove at the bottom of the 56-, 58- and 60-degree models for more spin on short shots.

OUR TAKE

Featuring four different sole grinds to optimize turf interaction for a wide variety of players, the new iteration of the Glide can fit just about anyone. Innovations abound, and it looks like no other wedge on the market, thanks to Ping's QPQ finish.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Excellent spin rates and control— what else would you expect from a Ping wedge?"

