ClubTest 2018: Mizuno S18 wedge review

PRICE: $150

SPECS: 46°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°, with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- and low-handicappers who want Tour-like performance and control with soft, forged feel.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: 1025 Boron construction for improved strength and feel; bounce-specific sole grinds for increased versatility and performance; loft-specific clubhead shapes for added control; progressive CG locations for improved control; face milling for added friction and spin.

OUR TAKE

The new S18 model is arguably the best wedge Mizuno engineers have ever come up with, combining the beauty of forged feel with the addition of game-improving technologies such as bounce-specific sole grinds and graduated head shapes. We definitely approve of the increased surface roughness—more spin, more wins!

FITTER COMMENTS

"High-quality clubheads that deliver on both delicate short shots and full-wedge swings. Credit the milled faces and CG locations."

