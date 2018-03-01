ClubTest 2018: Miura Tour wedge review

PRICE: $280

SPECS: 48°, 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60°, with a variety of custom shaft options.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- and low-handicappers who want the ultimate in feel with ample versatility and overall performance.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: CNC-milled face and grooves for enhanced spin control; hollow-back shape and higher CG for improved trajectory and accuracy; forged carbon-steel construction for a feel at impact that can't be beat.

OUR TAKE

Miura forgings are some of the absolute best in the business, and have been for some time. The new wedges fit right into the company's forged-iron lines with incredible feel and modern performance. The Miura Tour Wedges are definitely pricey, but if you have the means (and even if you don't), you'll appreciate the luxury.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Plenty of loft and bounce combos and shaft options make the Tour Wedge playable by lots of folks, but it's definitely a bit more exacting than typical models. Very good spin rates and turf interaction."