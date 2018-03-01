ClubTest 2018: Cleveland CBX wedge review

PRICE: $130-$140

SPECS: 46°/9°, 48°/9°, 50°/11°, 52°/11°, 54°/12°, 56°/12°, 58°/10° and 60°/10°, with steel or graphite shaft options.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- and high-handicap players who want enhanced forgiveness in the short game with plenty of spin control and feel.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: The Feel Balancing, Rotex face and loft-specific milling seen in the RTX-3 come standard, as does a Dual V Sole grind for improved turf interaction, and—the kicker—a cavity-back design for extra forgiveness and a seamless blend in the bag for those who play game-improvement irons.

OUR TAKE

Cavity-back wedges aren't that common, so the CBX is definitely something to talk about. With this model, years of Cleveland wedge-design expertise come together to produce a model that fits into any game-improvement-iron set, but that still offers the same forgiveness, accuracy and spin control you'd expect from a Cleveland wedge.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Offers most of the performance benefits of the RTX-3, but with the added benefit of a cavity-back design."

