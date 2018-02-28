ClubTest 2018: Cobra King Black wedge review

PRICE: $149
SPECS: 50°, 52°, 54°, 56°, 58° and 60° with three sole-grind options (Versatile, Classic, WideLow) and True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 steel shafts.
RECOMMENDATION: A wide variety of skill levels can play the King Black, including higher-handicappers.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Soft carbon-steel construction for enhanced feel; Dimonized finish for outstanding durability; three sole-grind options for better fit; a taller muscleback with more mass behind the hitting area for improved feel and trajectory; CNC milling for consistent spin; Cobra Connect Technology for use with the Arccos app.
OUR TAKE
Cobra's designers are serious about wedges, and it shows with the new King Black. Not only is the carbon-steel construction and CNC milling very nice for consistency and feel, but the enhanced muscleback will help all players better flight the ball. The trio of sole grinds ensures a perfect fit for any swing and turf conditions, maKing them uber-versatile for a variety of skill levels.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Very nice selection of lofts and sole grinds. The durable finish and milled grooves provide consistent performance over time."