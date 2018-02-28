ClubTest 2018: Cleveland RTX-3 wedge review

PRICE: $130

SPECS: 46° to 64° with a wide variety of sole and bounce options. Available in satin chrome, black satin and Tour raw finishes with True Temper Dynamic Gold steel wedge shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: All players who want to optimize their wedge performance through proper fitting.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Feel Balancing to position the CG closer to the impact zone; three different V Sole grinds with more leading-edge bounce and better turf interaction; Rotex face with micro milling pattern and laser milling for consistently high spin rates; loft-specific milling for optimized spin and control.

OUR TAKE

Since the days of the old 588, Cleveland has been one of the true leaders in wedge design and performance. The trend continues with the RTX-3. Though they look very traditional, all members of the family feature impressive technologies, including Feel Balancing to move weight from the hosel to the hitting area for improved feel and a more useful CG location. If you can't find an RTX-3 model to fit your game, you're not likely to find a fit anywhere.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Arguably the most complete line of wedges in the business."

