Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist gear at the Honda Classic

Reigning PGA champ Justin Thomas nabbed the 8th victory of his PGA Tour career on Sunday with a final-round 68, which tied him with Luke List in regulation. The 24-year-old superstar went on to win the playoff and took home the winner's prize of $1,188,000 for his trouble.

Below is a full list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F2 (15°), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 80TX shaft, Titleist 917 Fd (18°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC9.2 Tour Spec shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4), Titleist 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 60°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (56°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 prototype with SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon