Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas's Titleist gear at the Honda Classic

Justin Thomas tees off during the final round of the 2018 Honda Classic.
By Michael Chwasky
Sunday, February 25, 2018

Reigning PGA champ Justin Thomas nabbed the 8th victory of his PGA Tour career on Sunday with a final-round 68, which tied him with Luke List in regulation. The 24-year-old superstar went on to win the playoff and took home the winner's prize of $1,188,000 for his trouble.

Below is a full list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 917 D2 (8.5°) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF60 TX shaft

Fairway Woods: Titleist 917 F2 (15°), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 80TX shaft, Titleist 917 Fd (18°), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC9.2 Tour Spec shaft

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4), Titleist 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 60°), Titleist Vokey Design SM5 (56°), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron X5 prototype with SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon

