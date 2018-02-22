ClubTest 2018: Callaway MD4 wedge review

PRICE: $150

SPECS: 46° to 64° in a wide variety of bounce angles and grinds (S, W, C, and X-Grind; S-Grind shown). Available in chrome or matte black finishes. True Temper Dynamic gold 115 Tour Issue steel shafts come standard.

RECOMMENDATION: Any player who wants premium wedge performance can use the new MD4 wedges, once properly fit.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Groove-in-groove design with micro ridges for more spin on all shots (84 points of contact at impact); variable grooves—less aggressive in lower lofts, more aggressive in higher lofts—create optimal trajectory and control.

OUR TAKE

If you know anything about wedges, you know that Callaway's head designer, Roger Cleveland, has quite a bit of experience. And while his designs feature plenty of advanced technologies and performance, arguably the most impressive thing is that they can work just as well for weekend warriors as they do in the hands of some of the best players in the world.

FITTER COMMENTS

"The vast number of loft/bounce/ sole-grind combos makes the MD4 very easy to fit a wide range of players. The new X-Grind is a notable addition—lots of versatility without fear of digging."

