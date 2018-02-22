ClubTest 2018: Bridgestone TourB XW wedge review

PRICE: $140

SPECS: 50°/8°, 52°/8°, 54°/10°, 56°/14°, 58°/12° and 60°/6°, in black oxide or satin-chrome finish with True Temper DG Spinner shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Very solid option for mid- to low-handicappers who prefer spin control and versatility over forgiveness, or extra help on bunker shots.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Classic teardrop shape, the look better players prefer; Tour grind sole with heel and toe relief for enhanced versatility from a variety of lies; micro milling and parallel mill patterns for increased control and spin.

Buy Now

OUR TAKE

Bridgestone has always been known for its "players" sticks, most notably its top-notch forged irons, so a beautiful milled wedge is no surprise here. What will blow you away is the XW's impressive versatility, performance and buttery feel.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A nice selection of loft/bounce combinations makes it a relatively easy club to fit, although some wider-sole and higher-bounce models would be handy, especially for higher-handicaps."

Buy Now