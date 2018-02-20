ClubTest 2018: XXIO X hybrid review

PRICE: $299

SPECS: 18°, 20°, 23° and 26° with proprietary MP1000 graphite shaft

RECOMMENDATION: Mid- to high-handicappers who need more speed, launch and distance with less stress during the swing.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Hi-energy impact clubhead design with optimized COR area on the face for faster ball speed; Lightweight, low-swing MOI design for more clubhead speed; Smart Impact shaft designed to reduce stress on the golfer’s body and improve impact; high-density rear weight deepens the CG location for a higher launch.

A view of the XXIO X hybrid at address. Courtesy of XXIO

OUR TAKE

Carrying technologies and design elements from larger woods like drivers and fairways into the smaller body of a hybrid is no easy task, but XXIO designers seem to have figured it out. Although the X presents a fairly sizeable clubhead as hybrids go, the deep, low-profile design looks good at address and produces many of the same performance benefits of the larger X woods, including fast, easy launch from a variety of lies, mid-high ball flight and impressive distance.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Yet another very easy-to-swing XXIO wood that produces a quick launch and ample distance, particularly for moderate-swing-speed players. Solid versatility and playability from the tee and fairway lies."

