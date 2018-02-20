ClubTest 2018: 33 new hybrids and fairway woods reviewed!

Scroll down for our full reviews of 33 new hybrids and fairway woods.
Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Reviews by Michael Chwasky

Our ClubTest 2018 series continues with full reviews of 33 new hybrid and fairway wood models from the biggest brands in the game.

Fairway woods have reached a new level of performance, packing many of the ball-speed- and distance-enhancing features seen in the driver category, allowing for easier launches and lower spin rates—often with driver-like distance. And not to be outdone, many hybrids you’ll read about borrow the same cutting-edge features found in their fairway-wood brethren, making them an absolute must-have for anyone who struggles with long irons.

Equipment
ClubTest 2018: 22 new drivers tested and reviewed!

As you read through these reviews and consider your options, make an honest assessment of your game. Whichever route you choose, consult with a fitter who represents the manufacturer you've selected or with a top-notch custom outfit like True Spec Golf, who helped us with this project. It'll take a little more time and money, but it's the only way to ensure you're getting optimum performance from your gear.

Equipment
ClubTest 2018: 31 new irons tested and reviewed!

So what are you waiting for? Read our reviews below to find the perfect long club for your game.

You May Like
Equipment

ClubTest 2018: 22 new drivers tested and reviewed!

Every year, the equipment industry unleashes a new crop of instruments designed to hit the ball farther, higher and straighter than ever. A lofty claim, no doubt, but this year it's true. Read our full reviews of 22 of the latest and greatest drivers ever created.
Equipment

ClubTest 2018: 31 new irons tested and reviewed!

Our four-part ClubTest 2018 series continues with full reviews of 31 new iron models from the biggest brands in the game: Bridgestone, Callaway, Cobra, Mizuno, Ping, TaylorMade, Titleist, Tour Edge, Wilson and more. Read the reviews to find the right irons for you.

More Equipment

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now