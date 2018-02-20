ClubTest 2018: 33 new hybrids and fairway woods reviewed!

Reviews by Michael Chwasky

Our ClubTest 2018 series continues with full reviews of 33 new hybrid and fairway wood models from the biggest brands in the game.

Fairway woods have reached a new level of performance, packing many of the ball-speed- and distance-enhancing features seen in the driver category, allowing for easier launches and lower spin rates—often with driver-like distance. And not to be outdone, many hybrids you’ll read about borrow the same cutting-edge features found in their fairway-wood brethren, making them an absolute must-have for anyone who struggles with long irons.

As you read through these reviews and consider your options, make an honest assessment of your game. Whichever route you choose, consult with a fitter who represents the manufacturer you've selected or with a top-notch custom outfit like True Spec Golf, who helped us with this project. It'll take a little more time and money, but it's the only way to ensure you're getting optimum performance from your gear.

So what are you waiting for? Read our reviews below to find the perfect long club for your game.