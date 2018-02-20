ClubTest 2018: Mizuno ST 180 fairway wood review

PRICE: $250

SPECS: 15°, 18° (+/-2 either direction), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets a wide variety of players looking for distance, adjustability, and forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Ridged-sole geometry adds spring at impact for hotter ball speeds across more of the face; maraging steel face for more ball speed and distance; a waffle pattern on the underside of the crown saves weight for a lower CG and improved launch.

A view of the crown on the Mizuno ST 180 fairway wood. Courtesy of Mizuno

OUR TAKE

Engineers at Mizuno wanted to make sure the newest woods can compete with the big boys in metalwood design, and they did a nice job delivering. Wave technology for faster ball speed, a waffle crown for weight savings and a maraging steel face deliver the goods for a wide range of players.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Good adjustability helps dial in the fit, while various technologies provide mid-high launch, good ball-speed numbers and acceptable forgiveness."

