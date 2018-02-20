ClubTest 2018: Mizuno ST 180 fairway wood review

PRICE: $250
SPECS: 15°, 18° (+/-2 either direction), with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue shaft.
RECOMMENDATION: Targets a wide variety of players looking for distance, adjustability, and forgiveness.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Ridged-sole geometry adds spring at impact for hotter ball speeds across more of the face; maraging steel face for more ball speed and distance; a waffle pattern on the underside of the crown saves weight for a lower CG and improved launch.
OUR TAKE
Engineers at Mizuno wanted to make sure the newest woods can compete with the big boys in metalwood design, and they did a nice job delivering. Wave technology for faster ball speed, a waffle crown for weight savings and a maraging steel face deliver the goods for a wide range of players.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Good adjustability helps dial in the fit, while various technologies provide mid-high launch, good ball-speed numbers and acceptable forgiveness."