ClubTest 2018: Mizuno MP18 MMC Fli Hi hybrid iron review

PRICE: $150

SPECS: 16.5°, 19°, 22°, 25°, 28°, with KBS C-Taper Lite steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets players in the low- to mid-handicap ranges who are looking to hit the ball a little higher with an iron-like design.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Maraging steel face for faster ball speeds; Tungsten weighting in the toe aids stability while extending the sweet spot; internal pocket increases ball speeds without inflating the footprint.

OUR TAKE

With its high-powered hollow build and added tungsten toe weight, these long irons promise to add speed and launch to the top end of any set. The maraging steel face doesn't hurt, either. Same as the ST fairways and CLK hybrid, the high-strength material is thinner, lighter and faster than traditional stainless.

FITTER COMMENTS

"True to the name in every way, the Fli Hi iron does exactly that. Exceptionally forgiving with plenty of height that helps shots land softly on greens. Very good ball speed and distance as well."

