ClubTest 2018: Mizuno GT180 fairway wood review

PRICE: $300

SPECS: 15 °, 18 ° (+/-2 either direction), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue or CK White shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers who want to dial in their performance to a tee.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Ridged-sole geometry adds spring at impact for hotter ball speeds across more of the face; maraging steel face for more ball speed and distance; a waffle pattern on the underside of the crown saves weight for a lower CG and improved launch; Fast Track movable sole weight for customized launch.

Buy Now

OUR TAKE

All the impressive technologies built into the ST 180 are included in the GT, with the addition of a Fast Track movable-sole-weight design that allows for exceptional adjustability. The ST model is aimed at all players who want distance and forgiveness, while the GT is for those who want to get things exactly right.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Excellent adjustability makes the GT 180 easy to dial in for just about any type of player. Impressive ball-speed and launch characteristics combine with good forgiveness on off-center hits."

Buy Now