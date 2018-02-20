ClubTest 2018: Mizuno CLK hybrid review

PRICE: $250

SPECS: 16°, 19°, 22°, 25°, adjustable eight ways with a stock graphite shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- and high-handicappers who want easy launch with ample ball speed.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: The ridged "Wave" sole shape adds spring to impact for hotter ball speeds across more of the face, all while saving weight; eight-way adjustable hosel for loft optimization; thin maraging steel face for faster ball speeds.

Buy Now

OUR TAKE

CLK stands for "cleek," an old-school term for a driving iron. But there's nothing antiquated about Mizuno's new hybrid, which is designed to bridge the gap between your longest iron and shortest wood. To that end, it features a footprint designed to sit snugly in its role and an eight-way adjustable hosel to help dial in exactly what you need. Plus, with its Wave sole and hot, maraging steel face, the CLK gets the ball airborne without the excessive RPMs that sap distance and control.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Playable hybrid that produces a mid-high launch from a variety of lies, with solid ball speeds and distance. Adjustable hosel is a bonus for fitting into your iron set. "

Buy Now