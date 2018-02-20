Cobra unveils King Forged Tec Black and King Utility Black irons

The new Cobra King Forged Tec Black irons ($1099 steel, $1199 graphite) are aimed at better players that want a combination of soft, forged feel, traditional profile, workability, and added distance. Featuring a thin, forged stainless steel face for increased ball speed across the entire hitting area, the King Forged Tec Black irons are also built with a new TEC (Technology Enhanced Cavity) design that places a carbon steel medallion in the cavity for vibration dampening and improved feel.

Other features include a new "Dimonized," black metal matte finish for exceptional durability, tungsten weights in the heel and toe for added stability and forgiveness, and Cobra Connect with Arccos sensors embedded in the grip of each club. Cobra Connect works in tandem with the Arccos 360 app to provide a multitude of data and also functions as a GPS rangefinder with distances for more than 40,000 courses. The King Forged Tec Black irons are available in variable or One Length models and can be mixed and matched at no extra charge.

A view of the Cobra King Forged Tec Black iron at address. Courtesy of Cobra

True Temper AMT Tour White steel shaft comes standard and are powder coated black to match the clubhead finish. The AMT shafts feature progressive weighting (lighter in the long irons, heavier in the shorter irons) to encourage higher launch and distance in the longer clubs and more accuracy in the shorter Ones. UST Recoil 760 ES SmacWrap graphite shafts are also available.

Also new from Cobra is the King Utility Black irons ($199 steel, $219 graphite), which are also available in both variable and One Length models. Targeting players looKing for a hybrid alternative in an iron-like design, the King Utility Black irons feature a hollow body design with a low CG location and high-strength steel face insert for increased ballspeed, launch, and distance. Other features include tungsten toe weights for added stability, CNC milled faces for more consistent spin rates, adjustable loft, and Cobra Connect with Arccos sensors embedded in the grip.

The new Cobra King Utility Black iron. Courtesy of Cobra

King Utility Black irons are available in 3u (18 o -21 o) and 4u (21 o -24 o) with UST Recoil 780 ES SmacWrap graphite shafts or custom order True Temper AMT Tour White shafts with black powder coat. The One Length model is also available in a 5u model (24 o -27 o).

Both the new King Forged Tec Black irons and King Utility Black irons will be available at retail starting on April 6th, 2018.