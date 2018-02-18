Winner's bag: Bubba Watson's gear at the Genesis Open

Bubba Watson captured the Genesis Open at Riviera CC with a final round 69 for a 12-under-par total, besting Kevin Na and Tony Finau by two strokes. The victory was the tenth of Bubba’s career (including two Masters), and his third at Riviera. It also earned him a winner's check of $1,296,000. Here’s a complete list of the PING clubs he used to get the job done:

Driver: PING G400 LST (8.5° set to 7.6°) with 44.5” Grafalloy Bi-Matrix shaft.

Buy Now

Hybrids: PING G (19°) with Matrix Ozik Altus Red-X shaft.

Irons: PING iBlade (2), PING S55 (4-PW) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Wedges: PING Glide 2.0 (52°, 56°, 60°) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

Putter: PING PLD Anser

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Jeff Ritter

​