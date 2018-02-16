ClubTest 2018: Wilson Staff C300 hybrid review

PRICE: $210

SPECS: 17°, 20°, 23°, Fujikura Speeder PRO stock shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Designed for higher-handicaps who want an all-around performer.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Urethane-filled "power holes" minimize contact between the face and the body of the club to expand the sweet spot; adjustable weights (two- and six-gram) in the heel, toe and rear of the sole for optimized fit.

OUR TAKE

Versatility's the key with Wilson Staff's C300 hybrid, which adjusts to three different lofts, each with a neutral and a draw setting. It has 2- and 12-gram weights in the sole, too, which allow for additional draw bias or a neutral setup. Power Holes are cut into the crown and sole to facilitate flexion, extending the sweet spot out onto the toe and heel and also amping up distance.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Speedy after impact, with really good forgiveness. Tends to rise nicely after launch and settle down properly on the greens."

