ClubTest 2018: Wilson Staff C300 fairway wood review

PRICE: $230

SPECS: 13.5°, 15°, 18°, with Fujikura Speeder PRO 68 shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Designed for players of all handicap ranges who want easy distance and versatility.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Urethane-filled "power holes" minimize contact between the face and the body of the club to expand the sweet spot; two- and six-gram movable weights in the heel, toe and rear of the sole tweak launch and shot shape.

A view of the Wilson Staff C300 fairway wood at address. Courtesy of Wilson Staff

OUR TAKE

Power Holes drive the entire C300 lineup, and the fairway woods are no exception. The lofted woods actually feature more holes along the sole than the driver, extending further up the toe. The cut-throughs allow the face to move more freely at impact; in the fairway woods, it amounts to 8.8 percent more flexion, according to Wilson Staff’s testing. Like the driver, it has three weights, which offer draw, fade and low-spin setups.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Sneaky long! Quite easy to hit, and the top-end distance combination is a good match for most players. Mid-launching with mid-spin creates a fairway wood that can be used in any situation."

