ClubTest 2018: Tour Edge Hot Launch HL3 hybrid review

PRICE: $120

SPECS: 19°, 22°, 22°, 28°, with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Designed for higher-handicaps, players with lower ball flights, and players who are tired of seeing the ball fade.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Revised shape expands the hybrid's sweet spot; trough in the sole increases face flex, especially on low contact; maraging steel face employs variable thicknesses to increase ball speed across a wider area.

OUR TAKE

The combination of lightweight shafts and low-profile heads makes the Hot Launch ready for liftoff, while the thin steel face adds the aforementioned heat. Plus, the flexible Power Channel in the sole combines with low, rearward CG to make these hybrids plenty easy to hit, especially low on the face.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Any player struggling to create adequate launch and stop it quickly, or who's tired of that pesky fade, should consider these hybrids. Tremendous stopping power when the ball lands. Launches high and is extremely easy to hit. Great option for low-ball hitters who need something that will allow imperfect contact each time."

