ClubTest 2018: Tour Edge Hot Launch HL3 fairway wood review

PRICE: $140

SPECS: 15 °, 17°, 19°, 22°, with UST Mamiya for Tour Edge stock shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets higher-handicap players who want easy launch at a nice price.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Maraging steel face with variable thicknesses to deliver more distance on off-center hits; a trough in the sole increases face flex, especially on low contact; rear sole-weighting shifts the center of gravity deeper in the clubhead for added forgiveness and a higher launch. Also available in an offset model.

Buy Now

A view of the Tour Edge Hot Launch HL3 fairway wood at address. Courtesy of Tour Edge

OUR TAKE

The HL3 is designed to be an easygoing ally in the top end of your bag. A shallow face and a low, deep CG help get the ball in the air. And the flexible hyper-steel face employs variable thicknesses to make sure it stays there, regardless of where you catch it.

FITTER COMMENTS

"These fairway woods provide the launch and lift desired by any player seeking a higher trajectory. Makes hitting it off the turf seem like the ball is on a tee. Designed for any player who tends to hit it on the lower side of the spectrum and has difficulty getting enough trajectory."

Buy Now