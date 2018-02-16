ClubTest 2018: Tour Edge Exotics CBX hybrid review

PRICE: $250

SPECS: 16°, 17°, 18°, 19°, 20°, 22°, with Project X HZRDUS Black or Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Silver hybrid shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers that want a versatile sole with very fast ball speeds.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Lightweight titanium face, variable face thickness, and heavy hyper-steel body for enhanced distance; Speed Ramp sole for easier turf interaction and stability at impact.

Buy Now

OUR TAKE

Like the CBX fairway wood the hybrid provides plenty of versatility due to a unique sole design. Similar to many past Exotics models, the CBX hybrid features lightweight face with variable sole thickness for big-time ball speeds and explosive impact. Solid feel is an added benefit.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Lots of loft options make the CBX fairly easy to fit for a wide variety of players and skill levels. Impressive ball speeds hold true to Exotics expectations, with the added benefit of enhanced versatility and a mid-high trajectory."

Buy Now