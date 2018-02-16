ClubTest 2018: Tour Edge Exotics CBX fairway wood review

PRICE: $350

SPECS: 13.5°, 15°, 16.5°, 18°, with Project X HZRDUS Red, Yellow or Black, or Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver Dual-Core TiNi shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- to mid-handicaps who want enhanced ball speed and distance.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Using a brazing process, Tour Edge joins its thinnest, strongest face to the CBX's "hypersteel" body; carbon sole weighting saves weight, allowing engineers to distribute it low and forward to scrub spin; speed-ramp sole minimizes contact with the ground to maintain speed through the turf.

OUR TAKE

Exotics has long been Tour Edge's sandbox: innovative designs, top-of-the-line materials and a sticker price to match. The new CBX is no different, and it's sure to have tech-heads drooling. The variable-thickness cup face, Speed Ramp and carbon soleplate all help to scrub spin and add speed. That adds up to distance; in an independent test commissioned by Tour Edge, the CBX outpaced the competition by 16 yards.

FITTER COMMENTS

"In the upper echelon of fairways that will provide tremendous distance, true to Tour Edge's past product history. Good forgiveness and a mid- to high launch. Should be a great option to use as a backup club off the tee. "

