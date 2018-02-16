ClubTest 2018: Titleist 917F3 fairway wood review

PRICE: $320

SPECS: 13.5 °, 15 °, with Aldila Rogue Max, Fujikura Speeder Pro, Mitsubishi Diamana LTD White, Mitsubishi Diamana LTD Blue shaft options.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers who want workability and lower spin in a compact design.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: SureFit CG tube in the sole for CG optimization; SureFit adjustable hosel for loft tuning; active recoil channel for improved performance on low strikes.

OUR TAKE

The same technologies and fitting features as the larger F2, but with a deeper face and in a more compact package. Lower spin rates, less forgiveness and more maneuverability make it less user-friendly than the larger F3.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Clearly provides different performance than the F2, including lower launch and spin and not as much help with off-center hits."

