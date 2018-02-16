ClubTest 2018: Titleist 917F2 fairway wood review

PRICE: $320

SPECS: 13.5°, 15 °, 16.5°, 18 °, 21° with Aldila Rogue Max, Fujikura Speeder Pro, Mitsubishi Diamana LTD White, Mitsubishi Diamana LTD Red shaft options.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets players who want more confidence at address and forgiveness on misses.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: SureFit CG tube in the sole for CG optimization; SureFit adjustable hosel for loft tuning; active recoil channel for improved performance on low strikes.

OUR TAKE

Last year’s 917 F2 was impressive then and still is, because the ability to dial in CG and loft isn’t common. The F2 features a larger profile and more forgiveness than its smaller F3 sibling, making it a good choice for players who want distance and forgiveness more than workability.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Thanks to the CG tube, dialing in launch and spin rates are simple with the F2. When fitted properly, overall distance is impressive, and forgiveness is ample as well."

