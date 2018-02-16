Nike releases new Air Jordan III golf shoes for 30th anniversary

The Air Jordan III premium retails for $225.
Courtesy Nike
By Kiley Bense
Friday, February 16, 2018

Nike released two new editions of the Air Jordan III for golfers on February 16, one in white leather and one in brown. Both shoes celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan III, including "original elements" from those 1988 kicks. 

The shoes have "tumbled" leather and bronze finishes (in the premium version), an elephant print, and the Jumpman logo, along with Lunarlon midsoles for stability as you swing. 

Both styles sold out within minutes of their release, but keep your eyes on nike.com for further updates.

The Air Jordan III golf shoe retails for $200.

Courtesy Nike

