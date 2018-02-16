ClubTest 2018: Bridgestone TourB hybrid review

PRICE: $250

SPECS: 18 °, 21 °, 24°, with six no-charge shaft upgrades.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers who want maneuverability and distance from a hybrid.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: F.A.S.T. Crown allows for more spring at impact across the entire face; internal stabilization steadies the sole for more ball speed and improved feel.

Buy Now

A view of the Bridgestone TourB hybrid at address. Courtesy of Bridgestone

OUR TAKE

Bridgestone continues to build strong players' woods with the Tour B models, and the hybrid packs a lot of pop for those who need it. Plenty of versatility is paired with ball speed, distance, and workability to make the Tour B a sleeper in the hybrid segment.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A medium-spin and medium-launching hybrid that produces good ball speeds and ample launch for stronger players, especially those who like to manufacture different shots from the fairway and tee."

Buy Now