ClubTest 2018: Bridgestone TourB fairway wood review

PRICE: $399

SPECS: 15°, 18° with Aldila NV65 shaft. Six no-upcharge shaft upgrades available.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- to mid-handicappers who want plenty of distance with good stability.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: F.A.S.T. Crown allows for more spring at impact across the entire face; internal stabilization steadies the sole for more ball speed and improved feel.

Buy Now

A view of the Bridgestone TourB fairway wood at address. Courtesy of Bridgestone

OUR TAKE

An understated, Tour-inspired look belies big-time distance potential and versatility from a variety of lies. Accuracy and forgiveness will surprise, as will the improved feel delivered in part by the internal stabilization. Very solid—a lot like the XD drivers.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Provides fast ball speeds and distance with more than enough forgiveness and correction for most players. Low-spinning 3-wood makes the 5 a better choice for some."

Buy Now