ClubTest 2018: Titleist 818H1 hybrid review

PRICE: $280

SPECS: 17°, 19°, 21°, 23°, 25° and 27° with Fujikura Atmos HB Tour Spec Blue 8, Project X Even Flow Blue 85 HYB and MCA Tensei Pro White, Blue or Red graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Designed for mid- to high-handicaps who need forgiveness and adjustability.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A 16-mode adjustable hosel and a new, interchangeable weight rod ensure that each hybrid produces the launch and shot shape you need; a redesigned channel in the sole and a flexible polymer insert aid ball speed and improve launch.

A view of the Titleist 818H1 hybrid at address. Courtesy of Titleist

OUR TAKE

As it is with drivers, the ability to adjust loft, lie and shot shape is huge in a hybrid. In fact, it's probably even more useful, since shots hit with a utility club require greater precision. That's why Titleist imported the SureFit system from its D driver series to its new H1 and H2 hybrids (this page). The H1 is the “woodier” of the two, designed for shallower, sweeping swings and players who prefer a larger profile. That translates to more forgiveness, too, in a package that's easier than ever to fit in at the top end of your iron set.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Beautiful shape and look in a package that performs. Well-above-average forgiveness with tremendous adjustability. The H1 tends to favor a mid-high launch, which helps the ball land softly on the green."

