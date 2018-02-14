ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M4 rescue hybrid review

PRICE: $219

SPECS: 19°, 22°, 25° and 28° with Fujikura Atmos Red shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets mid- and high-handicap players who want a forgiving, easy-to-launch hybrid with a larger footprint.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Cut-through Speed Pocket for increased launch and maximum ball speed, even on shots struck low on the face; split-weight mass pad for increased forgiveness; Geocoustic sole and short, fluted hosel for improved sound and feel at impact.

OUR TAKE

For average and even some better players, the days of 2-, 3-, and 4-irons are just about over, and it's likely that the 5-iron isn't too far behind. So it's time to add some hybrids to your bag, and the M4 is one of the easiest-to-hit models you'll find, producing fast ball speed, loads of forgiveness and lots of distance. For players who struggle to gain confidence over a hybrid, the larger footprint and low-profile design should work exceptionally well from both the fairway and the tee. Improved look, sound and feel over the previous M2 model are a definite bonus.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Very forgiving, higher-launching product that would help any player trying to prevent pushes and fades. Top-end ball speeds yield big-time distance from the tee, while the sole is well-designed for versatility from a variety of lies."

