ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M4 fairway wood review

PRICE: $249

SPECS: 15°, 16.5°, 18°, 21° and 24° with Fujikura Atmos Red shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Given the wide array of lofts, it can work for almost any player, including Dustin Johnson.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Speed pocket design for faster ball speeds, particularly on shots struck low on the face; thinner and stronger face with Inverted Cone for increased high-COR area; Geocoustic Technology for improved sound and feel at impact.

OUR TAKE

The previous M2 fairway was a tremendous club that provided driver-like distance and ample forgiveness. The new M4 takes that same performance and improves upon it with a larger high-COR area—shots seem to motor no matter where the strike occurs on the face. Another major improvement is the overall distance, thanks to the thinner and stronger Ni-Co C300 clubface, which provides more flex and faster ball speeds. The wide variety of available lofts, notably the 21- and 24-degree models, make the M4 a fantastic option for any level of player, and especially for those who are distance challenged.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Carries the torch of the exceptional TaylorMade M2 fairway wood—an obvious upgrade. The ball gets small quickly when struck with the M4, but it stops quickly once it hits the green. Very forgiving, and it feels and sounds great!"

