ClubTest 2018: TaylorMade M3 rescue hybrid review

PRICE: $249

SPECS: 17°, 19°, 21° and 24° with Mitsubishi Tensei Blue shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and mid-handicappers who demand workability, adjustability and ample versatility.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Sliding sole weight with 30g of mass for CG customization and shot-shape preference; advanced sole design for improved turf interaction; 3-degree ultra-lightweight loft sleeve for precise and easy custom-fitting.

A view of the TaylorMade M3 hybrid at address. Courtesy of TaylorMade

OUR TAKE

The godfathers of Rescue clubs have done it again, but this time with a design that will make even the most accomplished players happy. The compact shape and improved sole design greatly improve ease of use overall, while the combination of a sliding sole weight and an adjustable hosel make it quite easy to dial in optimal launch for a variety of players. A very nice bonus is the new two-tone, matte-silver front area and gloss black body, which work together to perfectly frame the ball at address.

FITTER COMMENTS

"It's a missile-launcher! Best-in-class adjustability makes it a cinch to fit. Compact presentation looks good to better players, who are also impressed with its workability. Produces a mid-launch and ball flight, and plenty of stopping power."

