ClubTest 2018: Ping G400 hybrid review

SPECS: 17°, 19°, 22°, 26° and 30° with PING Alta CB 70 or PING Tour 85 graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets players of all handicaps and skill levels who want a versatile long-iron replacement.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A thin, strong maraging steel face for faster ball speeds and higher launch; a thin stainless steel crown for weight savings and a lower CG location; crown turbulators for improved aerodynamics and less drag; a machined back weight for a deeper CG location and a higher MOI.

OUR TAKE

The G400 family is rock-solid from top to bottom, and the hybrid is no exception. A compact, traditional look at address with low-key graphics and finish belie what's underneath: plentiful technology and a thoughtful design that can make short work of longer approaches, tee shots and plays from tough lies. While some hybrids pose problems for players who struggle with hooks, the G400 can be set up to work for just about anyone.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Extremely user-friendly. Confidence-inspiring aesthetics with a mid-to-high launch profile and great stopping power on the greens."

