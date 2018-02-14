ClubTest 2018: Ping G400 fairway wood review

PRICE: $269

SPECS: 14.5°, 17.5°, 20.5° and 23.5° with PING Alta CB 65, PING Tour 65 and 75, and a variety of premium aftermarket shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: A top-notch option for just about any player looking for forgiveness and versatility.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A thin, strong maraging steel face for faster ball speeds and higher launch; a thin stainless steel crown for weight savings and a lower CG location; crown turbulators for improved aerodynamics and less drag; a machined back weight for a deeper CG location and a higher MOI.

A view of the Ping G400 fairway wood at address. Courtesy of Ping

OUR TAKE

The G400 fairway wood line offers exceptional forgiveness and an easy launch. The addition of a shallow face design (versus the deeper face of some competitive models) makes the G400s more versatile and useful from the fairway. A terrific choice for players of all skill levels.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A real standout, with serious punch off the face and a high, soaring trajectory."

