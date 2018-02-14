ClubTest 2018: Cobra King F8 hybrid review

Taller Baffler sole rails than in previous Cobra hybrid models help the King F8 hybrid prevent digging at impact.
Wednesday, February 21, 2018

PRICE: $199

SPECS: 2H (17°), 3H (19°), 4H (22°) and 5H (25°) with Aldila Rogue Pro 75 graphite shaft. Also available in a 37.25” ONE length shaft.

RECOMMENDATION: Designed for players of all handicap levels looking for enhanced versatility from a variety of lies.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Rails along the bottom of the club are spaced more tightly and arranged around the club's center of gravity to reduce twisting (the rails are also taller than in previous iterations to reduce digging); Cobra Connect.

A view of the Cobra King F8 hybrid at address.

OUR TAKE

Cobra reshaped the profile of last-year's F7, thinning the hosel and lowering the skirt to save weight in the F8. The mass is repositioned to a fixed weight low and back on the sole to give the F8 exceptional forgiveness and launch. The polymer ridges on the crown save weight over titanium, too, while reducing drag through the swing. But the signature tech is a pair of Baffler rails along the sole, which help keep the club on track through impact—a neat trick for mid- to high-handicappers looking to get out of hairy lies.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Standout performer. Easy to hit, with a trajectory profile exactly where you want it for a hybrid. Shots achieve the proper height and distance before landing softly, and the rails do their job."

