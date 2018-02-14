ClubTest 2018: Cobra King F8+ fairway wood review

PRICE: $249

SPECS: 3-4 FWY (13.5°, +/- 1.5°, with three draw settings) and 4-5 FWY (17.5°, +/-1.5°, with three draw settings) with Aldila NV2KXV Green graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Great forgiveness while maintaining workability for low- to mid-handicap players.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Rails on the sole get steeper as loft increases to improve turf interaction and match different attack angles and intended uses; Polymer embossments on the crown and sole reduce drag over the light, carbon-fiber crown; variable face thicknesses help create a broad, elliptical "sweet zone"; Cobra Connect.

Buy Now

A view of the Cobra King F8+ fairway wood at address. Courtesy of Cobra

OUR TAKE

The F8+ fairway woods deliver all the bells and whistles of the F8 line, pairing its shallow, streamlined profile and "Aero" ridges along the carbon-fiber crown with a variable-thickness, stainless steel face insert. It's a very impressive package. The Baffler rails on the 3-4 fairway woods are shallower to accommodate sweeping swings, while those on the 4-5 models are engineered slightly taller to prevent digging on steeper strikes. Compared with the F8, the plus model is smaller and the CG has been moved forward. The resulting design caters to stronger players: The F8+ helps scrub spin and lower trajectory for lower-handicappers.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Creates good lift off the fairway with much better than average speed off the face. Great option for a better player looking to split fairways and land it soft on par-5 greens."

Buy Now