ClubTest 2018: Cobra King F8 fairway wood review

PRICE: $249

SPECS: 3-4 FWY (14.5°, +/-1.5°, with three draw settings), 5-6 FWY (18.5°, +/- 1.5°, with three draw settings) and 7-8 FWY (22.5°, +/- 1.5°, with three draw settings). Available with MRC Tensei CK Blue 50 or Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Aimed at players of all handicap levels looking for max versatility in a fairway wood.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Rails on the sole get steeper as loft increases to improve turf interaction and match different attack angles and intended uses; Polymer embossments on the crown and sole reduce drag over the light, carbon-fiber crown; variable face thicknesses help create a broad, elliptical "sweet zone"; Cobra Connect.

A view of the Cobra King F8 fairway wood at address. Courtesy of Cobra

OUR TAKE

Cobra's venerable Baffler technology gives the F8 a face-lift, so to speak: the rails add bounce along the leading edge, preventing the club from digging into the turf. This iteration tweaks the concept by installing taller rails in the higher-lofted clubs and shallower ones in the lower-lofted models to augment the swings typically used with each club. With eight settings—including three to produce a draw—the F8 is designed to be an all-purpose performer for 5- to 25-handicaps who can swing with some speed but need extra forgiveness.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Great feel with mid-to-high launch. Rails designed to improve turf interaction, and they do just that."

