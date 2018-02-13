ClubTest 2018: Cleveland Launcher HB hybrid review

PRICE: $200

SPECS: 19°, 22° and 25° with Miyazaki C. Kua graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Designed for mid- to high-handicappers who require a higher-trajectory flight and a faster launch.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A spring-like Flex-Fin sole boosts ball speed on low heel and toe strikes; a scooped crown shifts the CG downward while allowing the face to flex more freely at impact; a lightweight hosel allows a redistribution of weight to lower and deepen the CG.

The Cleveland Launcher HB hybrid at address. Courtesy of Cleveland

OUR TAKE

"Launcher." "HiBore." Care to guess what this hybrid is designed to do? Yep, hit it high—in a hurry. Add in the snappy Flex-Fin sole and you have a forgiving hybrid with surprising pop, especially on shots hit low or toward the toe and heel. With its light clubhead and bantamweight shaft, the HB hybrid is a great choice for seniors and recreational golfers who don't want to sweat out long irons, or anyone whose game needs an altitude adjustment.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Towering distance in a club that's almost like cheating. Very easy to hit and helps produce high-launching, high-flying and soft-landing shots."

