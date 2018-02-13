ClubTest 2018: Cleveland Launcher HB hybrid review

PRICE: $200
SPECS: 19°, 22° and 25° with Miyazaki C. Kua graphite shafts.
RECOMMENDATION: Designed for mid- to high-handicappers who require a higher-trajectory flight and a faster launch.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A spring-like Flex-Fin sole boosts ball speed on low heel and toe strikes; a scooped crown shifts the CG downward while allowing the face to flex more freely at impact; a lightweight hosel allows a redistribution of weight to lower and deepen the CG.
OUR TAKE
"Launcher." "HiBore." Care to guess what this hybrid is designed to do? Yep, hit it high—in a hurry. Add in the snappy Flex-Fin sole and you have a forgiving hybrid with surprising pop, especially on shots hit low or toward the toe and heel. With its light clubhead and bantamweight shaft, the HB hybrid is a great choice for seniors and recreational golfers who don't want to sweat out long irons, or anyone whose game needs an altitude adjustment.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Towering distance in a club that's almost like cheating. Very easy to hit and helps produce high-launching, high-flying and soft-landing shots."