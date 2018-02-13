ClubTest 2018: Cleveland Launcher HB fairway wood review

PRICE: $230

SPECS: 15° and 18° with Miyazaki C. Kua graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Designed for mid- to high-handicaps who need an easier launch and a higher trajectory.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A spring-like Flex-Fin sole boosts ball speed on low heel and toe strikes; a scooped crown shifts the CG downward while allowing the face to flex more freely at impact; a lightweight hosel allows a redistribution of weight to lower and deepen the CG.

OUR TAKE

Not to belabor the point, but "launch" is really what the Launcher line is all about. Everything about the new HB fairway wood is designed to help players get the ball higher quickly and more easily. The redesigned lightweight hosel saves mass that gets repositioned in the rear of the clubhead to make it more forgiving and—you guessed it—higher flying. Same for the HiBore crown, which shifts CG downward while allowing the face to flex more freely. "Low and deep is the absolute best CG if you want forgiveness and a higher launch," Cleveland says.

FITTER COMMENTS

"So easy to hit. Lots of forgiveness and good launch and lift. A great option for someone who's trying to keep the ball in the air as long as possible."

