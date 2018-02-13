ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue X hybrid review

PRICE: $249

SPECS: 18°, 20°, 23°, 26°, 29° and 32° with Aldila Synergy graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Those who want max distance from their hybrid with plenty of forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup for max ball speed and distance in a utility club, and an Internal Standing Wave design for an ultra-low CG and easy launch.

An alternate view of the Callaway Rogue X hybrid. Courtesy of Callaway

OUR TAKE

For players looking for distance and a straight flight, the X Hybrid is an enticing option. Combining Callaway's 360 Face Cup with Jailbreak for a stiffer body and more flexible face, the Rogue X Hybrid also features a larger clubhead and stronger lofts, making it fairly unique in the hybrid range.

FITTER COMMENTS

"The extra zip and distance with a mid-trajectory created by the X's stronger lofts is great for players who need to control spin (i.e., those who tend to generate too much). Not the most workable of hybrids, but an excellent choice if you want lighter weight and more yards."

