ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood review

PRICE: $299

SPECS: 13.5°, 15° and 18° with 60g-80g shaft options, including Aldila Synergy, Project X EvenFlow, Project X HZRDUS Yellow and others.

RECOMMENDATION: A mid-launching product with less spin that's best suited for lower-handicap or faster-swinging players.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: A forward CG position for lower spin and more distance; Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup for a higher COR across the face and increased ball speed; Triaxial Carbon Crown for weight savings and a higher MOI and forgiveness; Boeing Speed Step for improved aerodynamics and swing speed.

An alternate view of the Callaway Rogue Sub Zero fairway wood. Courtesy of Callaway

OUR TAKE

Like 2017's Epic Sub Zero fairway wood, the Sub Zero version of the Rogue is loaded with impressive technologies aimed at providing plenty of forgiveness and lessening spin, more so than the standard model. Although many players mistakenly label the Sub Zero models as "Tour-only," the clubs are actually made for pretty much anyone who needs less spin and more distance in a fairway wood.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Packs a serious punch with additional workability. This club would not only be a great option from the fairway but also from the tee on shorter par 4s."

