ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue hybrid review

PRICE: $249

SPECS: 17°, 19°, 21°, 24° and 27° with Aldila Synergy graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: A good fit for mid- to high-handicappers who want more distance.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup for max ball speed and distance in a utility club, plus an Internal Standing Wave design for a low CG and high launch.

An alternate view of the Callaway Rogue hybrid. Courtesy of Callaway

OUR TAKE

Callaway engineers continue to impress by finding ways to apply both Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup technologies to a variety of clubs, providing even more ball speed and distance than in the past. For players who want more swing speed and distance as well as a design that makes turf interaction simple, the Rogue hybrid is a very appealing option.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Extremely fast off the clubface, with above-average forgiveness and ample spin to provide extra carry distance. Lightweight construction should work well for players with a moderate or average swing speed."

