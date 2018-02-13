ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue hybrid review

PRICE: $249
SPECS: 17°, 19°, 21°, 24° and 27° with Aldila Synergy graphite shafts.
RECOMMENDATION: A good fit for mid- to high-handicappers who want more distance.
KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup for max ball speed and distance in a utility club, plus an Internal Standing Wave design for a low CG and high launch.
OUR TAKE
Callaway engineers continue to impress by finding ways to apply both Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup technologies to a variety of clubs, providing even more ball speed and distance than in the past. For players who want more swing speed and distance as well as a design that makes turf interaction simple, the Rogue hybrid is a very appealing option.
FITTER COMMENTS
"Extremely fast off the clubface, with above-average forgiveness and ample spin to provide extra carry distance. Lightweight construction should work well for players with a moderate or average swing speed."