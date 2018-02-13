ClubTest 2018: Callaway Rogue fairway wood review

PRICE: $299

SPECS: 13.5°, 15°, 17°, 19°, 20° (Heavenwood), 21°, 23° and 25° with 40g-80g shaft options, including Aldila Synergy, Project X EvenFlow, Project X HZRDUS and others.

RECOMMENDATION: High launch and mid-spin rates can fit a wide variety of players.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Jailbreak and 360 Face Cup for maximum ball speed and distance in a fairway wood; Triaxial Carbon Crown for weight savings and a higher MOI and forgiveness; Boeing Speed Step for improved aerodynamics and swing speed.

An alternate view of the Callaway Rogue fairway wood. Courtesy of Callaway

OUR TAKE

The Rogue fairway wood is an all-new Callaway design, and is notable in that it's built with both Jailbreak technology and a 360 Face Cup. Although these technologies were combined previously in the Epic and now the Rogue drivers, they haven't been combined in a fairway wood before, which should provide next-level distance for the category.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Exceptional product with tremendous distance, forgiveness and ease of use from the fairway. Can help eliminate fades and slices, and profiles well for someone who likes a lighter club."

