ClubTest 2018: Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons review

The new Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 iron.
Courtesy of Wilson Staff
Tuesday, February 13, 2018

PRICE: $1,000

SPECS: 4-GW with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT steel shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets low- and possibly some mid-handicap players looking for improved launch conditions, soft forged feel, and lots of maneuverability.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Long irons feature 20g of tungsten in the heel and toe for added stability on mis-hits, while the short irons feature the same amount of weight low in the sole for improved launch. The 8-iron to wedge have to additional weighting for added control; forged carbon steel construction for improved feel.

OUR TAKE

If the Tour is the ultimate proving ground for a forged iron, then the V6 passes with flying colors. Embraced by Wilson's Tour Staff, this model from '17 still excited players who want a traditional, soft forged feel with variable CG locations for enhanced performance throughout the set. Goes to show that even the old-school one-piece forged iron has developed technologically to provide superior performance.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A hit with better players who prefer a soft forged feel with some extra forgiveness. Variable CG locations help provide optimum launch angles from long irons to wedges."

