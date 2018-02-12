ClubTest 2018: Wilson Staff D350 irons review

PRICE: $599, steel; $699, graphite

SPECS: 4-5 hybrids, 6-PW with SL 80 steel or UST Elements Chrome graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets higher-handicap players who need help with their contact, distance and forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Speed Sole design features thinning walls along the bottom of the face, leading edge and sole, extending the sweet spot lower in the face to help golfers get the ball airborne on off-center contact more easily.

OUR TAKE

Wilson Staff's out-and-out distance offering proves that an "iron" is in the eye of the beholder. This combo set lets players mix and match four hybrids and nine individual irons to create their perfect set. That's a boon for the D-series' target market: high-handicappers who need help getting the ball up, up and away. To that end, Wilson Staff put its “Speed Sole” on both the irons and hybrids, thinning out the walls along the bottom of the club to extend the hitting area lower on the face, where novice players need it most.

FITTER COMMENTS

"A solid performer in the mixed-set category that produces plenty of distance and forgivess with an easy launch. Definitely helps performance on iron strikes low on the clubface."

