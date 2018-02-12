ClubTest 2018: Wilson Staff C300 irons review

PRICE: $799, steel; $899, graphite

SPECS: 4-GW with KBS Tour 90 steel shafts or Fujikura Speeder PRO 78i graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets the mid- to higher-handicap players who want big distance with equally good forgiveness.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Eleven urethane-filled "Power Holes" in the toe, topline and sole minimize contact between the face and the body of the club, increasing COR across a larger area of the face for greater distance and more forgiveness.

OUR TAKE

Wilson Staff is doubling down on its Power Holes configuration, adding a second row across the sole. In company testing, the additional cuts increase the new C300's face deflection by almost 60 percent over its predecessor. More of a distance iron than its forged sibling, the C300 has the offset and stout frame to appeal to casual players, or to consistent ones looking for a low-stress iron option.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Very tolerant of off-center shots, with less distance lost than the vast majority of irons tested. Extremely consistent throughout the set. Mid- to high-level launches with mid- to higher spin rates for stopping power on greens."

