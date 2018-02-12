ClubTest 2018: Wilson Staff C300 Forged irons review

PRICE: $900, steel; $1000, graphite

SPECS: 4-GW with KBS Tour 105 steel shafts, or Fujikura Speeder PRO 85i graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Low- to mid-handicappers who want more distance and forgiveness with forged feel and workability.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Five urethane-filled "Power Holes" in the toe, topline and sole minimize contact between the face and the body of the club, increasing COR across a larger area of the face for greater distance and more forgiveness; carbon steel forged construction for enhanced feel at impact.

OUR TAKE

The C300 Forged pairs a sleeker look and responsive feel with some techy elements pulled from the company's distance irons. With a thinner topline and less offset that the C300, the forged carbon-steel head gives stronger players more control than its bulkier counterpart. But, like the entire C-series, it uses Power Holes cut in the sole and toe to amplify distance and forgiveness. The Forged version has five of them, including a double row on the sole but none on the topline.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Very similar to the C300 irons with a slightly smaller package, and more workability. Produces mid-level launches with mid-spin rates and above-average distance and forgiveness for a forged iron."

