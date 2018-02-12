ClubTest 2018: Tour Edge Hot Launch HL3 irons review

PRICE: $420, steel; $490 graphite

SPECS: 3-LW with KBS Tour 90 steel or UST Mamiya for Tour Edge graphite shafts.

RECOMMENDATION: Targets high-handicappers who need max distance and forgiveness with plenty of offset and a wide sole.

KEY TECHNOLOGIES: Undercut cavity design for max forgiveness and added consistency; variable face thickness for more ball speed on off-center hits; toe weighting for larger sweet spot and enhanced stability.

Buy Them Now

OUR TAKE

Yes, there's still a demand for high-quality, value-priced golf clubs, and Tour Edge does about as good a job as anyone in the segment. All of the key boxes are checked: friendly pricing, high-quality shaft choices and construction, and solid max-game-improvment performance. A nice option for anyone who needs an easy-to-hit iron that can be acquired for less-than-premium pricing.

FITTER COMMENTS

"Good ball speed and distance numbers pair with above-average forgiveness. High launch with mid-spin rates makes these playable for lots of recreational golfers who want to save some money."

Buy Them Now